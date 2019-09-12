Lillie ROWE

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:15 PM
Lawson Funeral Home
Wake
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:15 PM - 8:15 PM
Lawson Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Friendship M.B. Church
3300 31st St. South
View Map
Obituary
ROWE, Lillie Bell 80, of St. Petersburg, FL, tran- sitioned to her heavenly home Sept. 1, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Henry E. Johnson and Alphonso Clayton; daughters, Brenda Rowe and Cheyanne Rowe-Melton; her brothers, Fred and Curt Rowe; sister, Edna Brown; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchild-ren; five great-great-grand- children; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, 3-8:15 pm, with wake 7:15-8:15 at the funeral home. Funeral services are on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 pm, at Friendship M.B. Church, 3300 31st St. South. Lawson F.H. (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019
