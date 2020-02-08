Linda ALDERMAN (1959 - 2020)
Service Information
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL
33563
(813)-752-1111
Obituary
ALDERMAN, Linda Susan age 60, of Lake Wales, Florida entered into rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born October 4, 1959 in Bedford, Ohio. Linda is survived by Steve Alderman Sr.; her loving children, Steve Alderman Jr. (Melissa), Linda Lee (Andy), and Christina Griffin (Clay); one brother, Michael Sheall; one sister, Robin Sheall; five grandchildren, Stephanie, A.J., Patrick l, Austin, and Levy; her four great-grandchildren, Curtis, Jace, Kaidin, and Raven; as well as many other family and friends. Linda loved spending time with her family, whether it be watching a movie, or on a shopping trip. She also spent time tending to her plants and doing various crafts, like coloring and occasionally cross stitch. Your fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.WellsMemorial.com for the Alderman family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Plant City, FL   (813) 752-1111
