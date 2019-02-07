Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANDREWS, Linda (Ranger)



78, of Clearwater FL, formerly of Northbrook, IL entered into heaven Feb. 5, 2019. Linda was born in Indianapolis, IN to Frank and Dorothea Ranger, May 4, 1940. Our mom was a bright shining light on the lives that she touched. Mom was a successful business woman but her heart was always in teaching young children. "Miss Linda" taught preschool in Illinois and left the corporate world to play with and help raise two of her grandchildren and later taught preschool for many years at Church of Ascension Day School in Clearwater. As a volunteer at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Mom joined the CMA rescue team in caring for sick and wounded animals including Winter, the famous dolphin. Everyone who knew Mom will always remember her boisterous laugh. Known as "Gammy" to her grandchildren, she will be remembered for her genuine love, sense of humor, and her adventurous spirit. She will forever inspire us to love our animal friends endlessly, to travel and learn about our world, and to always laugh and see the brighter side no matter the circumstances. Linda is survived by her daughters, Debbie Simmons of Libertyville, IL and Stacy Nethercoat of Clearwater, FL; five grandchildren, Drew Simmons, Cody Simmons (Stephanie), Olivia Simmons, Caitlin Nethercoat and Elizabeth Nethercoat. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Church of Ascension in Clearwater Florida. Mom, you will be forever loved and missed and always our hero.

