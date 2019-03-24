Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda B. IMMEL. View Sign

IMMEL, Linda B.



69, of Brandon, FL passed away peacefully March 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Neptune, NJ, and moved to Tampa in 1979. Linda graduated from Neptune High School, Neptune, NJ in 1968 where she was head majorette her senior year. Prior to moving to Florida, Linda lived in Elon College, NC, where she owned and operated Wee Day Care Center and opened a Christmas specialty store in Burlington, NC. After moving to Tampa, Linda was a customer service representative for Ribelin Sales and retired from Gulf Coast Chemicals in 2017. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Mark A. Immel of Brandon, FL; son, Benjamin Burgess (Paola) of Tampa, FL; daughter, Jessica Urbanek (Paul) of Wimauma, FL; brother, Clyde Walker Jr. (Barbara) of Ocean City, MD; sister, Mary Jane Weeks (William) of Hudson, FL; four granddaughters, Summer, Andrea, Grace, and Olivia; two nephews, Douglas Walker (Jennifer) of Alpine, WY, Adam Walker (Kylie) of Brooklyn, NY; and four great-nephews, Kai, Everett, Leo, and Evan. Visitation will be held Monday, March 25, at Trinity Memorial Gardens, with interment immediately following. Gone from us for now, but forever in our hearts.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close