Linda Blush

BLUSH, Linda Harding 76, passed away June 22, 2020 after more than two months of illness. Linda lived her entire life in the Tampa Bay Area. She was a retired RN from Bayfront Medical Center. Linda is survived by her husband, Ray Blush; her son, Dan Blush (Sally); her daughter, Sharon Hernandez (Orlando); and three grandchildren, Logan, Tyler, and Allison. Please visit MichelsandLundquist.com for updated information on memorial services. Michels-Lundquist

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
