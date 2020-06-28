Linda Blush

BLUSH, Linda Harding 76, passed away June 22, 2020 after more than two months of illness. Linda lived her entire life in the Tampa Bay Area. She was a retired RN from Bayfront Medical Center. Linda is survived by her husband, Ray Blush; her son, Dan Blush (Sally); her daughter, Sharon Hernandez (Orlando); and three grandchildren, Logan, Tyler, and Allison. Please visit MichelsandLundquist.com for updated information on memorial services. Michels-Lundquist
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.