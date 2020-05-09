BRESNAHAN, Linda Louise 68, of Tampa, passed away April 29, 2020, with her loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Bill Bresnahan by her side. She was born and raised in Tampa and graduated from Plant High School in 1969. She worked as an office administrator at Trenam Law in downtown Tampa for over 30 years handling phone calls with ease and becoming a well known voice to the customers and attorneys she worked with; making many life long friends along the way. She was an avid sports fan and was known to rattle the walls with her loud enthusiasm during Gator football season. She attended many Bucs games at Tampa Stadium; tailgating and laughing and cheering with her family always by her side. She caught countless sunsets at the beach condo and loved to relax in the pool laughing with Bill and telling stories with fellow condo friends who were like family to her. She loved crosswords, classic rock music, spoiling her cats year round and her nieces and grand-niece at Christmas time with generous gifts. She was a lifetime animal lover and supporter of The Humane Society, Big Cat Rescue, and World Wildlife Fund. Linda was preceded in death by her beloved father, Frank M. Lorenzo. She is survived by her spouse, Bill Bresnahan; her mother, Louise B. Lorenzo; brother, Frank Lorenzo Jr.; former sister-in-law, Louise K. Lorenzo; nieces, Lorisa Lorenzo, Jennifer (Michael) Perez, their daughter, Linda's grandniece, Mya; and the entire Bresnahan family. Special thanks to Tampa General Hospital Cardiac ICU doctors and nurses. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit her memorial website at dignitymemorial.com to leave a kind word or memory for the family to cherish. Blount & Curry Funeral Home
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2020.