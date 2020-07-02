Linda BREWER

BREWER, Linda Lee soared to Heaven June 29, 2020. Linda was a daughter, sister, and beloved friend to many. Her passions included singing, traveling, fashion, decorating, caring for her parents, her plants and doting on her 18 year old kitty, Sweet Pea. Linda enriched and touched the lives of thousands of people around the globe with her God-given voice. She performed in ensembles, church choir, praise team, dinner theaters, pageants and weddings. She sang with orchestras and competed in the Miss Tennessee pageant, where she won best vocal scholarship. She sang solos and was an active choir member of Indian Rocks Baptist Church for over 30 years. Her dedication to her parents' well-being, especially in their later years, was inspiring, heart-warming, and consistent, and she remained humble and kind throughout. Linda was independent and brilliant. Her knowledge of medicine, horticulture, caregiving, music, nature, and animals was impressive. In her short battle with esophageal cancer, the medical professionals were always impressed with her knowledge. Linda grew up in Columbus, OH. For the last 30 years of her life, she resided in Seminole, FL, a place she loved dearly. She attended Upper Arlington H.S in Columbus, OH, and graduated from Belmont University, Nashville, TN. She is preceded in death by father, Ralph Porter Brewer and is survived by 97-year old mother, Peggy Stacker Brewer; sister, Judy Wiseman; brothers, Ralph Wayne Brewer (Tani) and William Randoph Brewer (friend Charel). She was adored by many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Linda was a woman of strong faith and a follower of Christ. Her Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 5, 3 pm, Indian Rocks Baptist Church. Celebration service can also be live-streamed at: http://lindabrewer.thepreciousmemories.com
. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local pet rescue.