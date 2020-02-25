Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda BROWN. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Eastside Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, Linda Anne "Gram" 75, of Plant City, went home to be with Jesus on Feb. 8, 2020. She was born on Feb. 15, 1944 to the late Jacob Otis Neff and Evelyn Lucretia Bull Neff, in Clarence, New York. Linda's caring nature showed in her work as a registered nurse for 37 years. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, coffee, and visiting with her family. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Krystal Lane. She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Costello and Melody (Willie) Winger; children, Tammy (Chuck) Brown, Nancy Brown, Melody (Wade) Frazier, Lucretia (John) Farkas, and Jesse (Alisha) McQueen; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Eastside Baptist Church, Feb. 29, 2020 at 1 pm. Flowers may be sent to 1318 E Calhoun St., Plant City, FL 33563.

