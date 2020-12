CARLTON, Linda Beth "LB" 75, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Petersburg Florida November 18, 2020. Linda Beth was born in Washington, DC to Walter and Mary Olliff. She was retired from United Parcel Services. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Pete Carlton; her daughter, Teresa Carlton-Stevens; her son, Tullie Carlton; and sisters, Kathy Ishee and Patti Jo Ready. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



