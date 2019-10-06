Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda COLINDRES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLINDRES, Linda J. 70, of St. Petersburg, FL, died peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Jacobs of St. Petersburg; brothers, Brian, J.P. and Michael Withrow and a sister, Debbie Culver. She graduated from SPJC with her nursing degree in 1988 and worked at All Children's Hospital for over 25 years as a RN until she retired in 2013. In her nursing career, she was nominated for and won numerous Daisy awards as well as Nurse of the year. She was an activist for many worthwhile causes such as SPCA, World Wildlife Foundation, and she was a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party. One of her biggest and proudest achievements was being an active member in the AA organization since Oct. 1994. Because of her commitment and passion, she became a mentor and sponsor to numerous people, who, upon hearing of her passing, have attributed her with saving their lives. Due to the amount of the love and compassion she shared with so many people, she will be missed by a multitude who now have a genuine angel looking over them. God bless you and keep you warm in His embrace. Goodbye. We love you.

COLINDRES, Linda J. 70, of St. Petersburg, FL, died peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Jacobs of St. Petersburg; brothers, Brian, J.P. and Michael Withrow and a sister, Debbie Culver. She graduated from SPJC with her nursing degree in 1988 and worked at All Children's Hospital for over 25 years as a RN until she retired in 2013. In her nursing career, she was nominated for and won numerous Daisy awards as well as Nurse of the year. She was an activist for many worthwhile causes such as SPCA, World Wildlife Foundation, and she was a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party. One of her biggest and proudest achievements was being an active member in the AA organization since Oct. 1994. Because of her commitment and passion, she became a mentor and sponsor to numerous people, who, upon hearing of her passing, have attributed her with saving their lives. Due to the amount of the love and compassion she shared with so many people, she will be missed by a multitude who now have a genuine angel looking over them. God bless you and keep you warm in His embrace. Goodbye. We love you. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close