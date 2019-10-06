COLINDRES, Linda J. 70, of St. Petersburg, FL, died peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Jacobs of St. Petersburg; brothers, Brian, J.P. and Michael Withrow and a sister, Debbie Culver. She graduated from SPJC with her nursing degree in 1988 and worked at All Children's Hospital for over 25 years as a RN until she retired in 2013. In her nursing career, she was nominated for and won numerous Daisy awards as well as Nurse of the year. She was an activist for many worthwhile causes such as SPCA, World Wildlife Foundation, and she was a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party. One of her biggest and proudest achievements was being an active member in the AA organization since Oct. 1994. Because of her commitment and passion, she became a mentor and sponsor to numerous people, who, upon hearing of her passing, have attributed her with saving their lives. Due to the amount of the love and compassion she shared with so many people, she will be missed by a multitude who now have a genuine angel looking over them. God bless you and keep you warm in His embrace. Goodbye. We love you.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019