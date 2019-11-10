Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda deBOTTARI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

deBOTTARI, Linda Ph.D. "Debbie" 89, died peacefully at Suncoast Hospice on November 5, 2019 surrounded by loving friends. She is survived by her partner of more than 55 years, Colonel Irene E. Waters, AUS RET, of Brookdale Countryside and Judy Burfeindt, 'the daughter she never had', as well as numerous friends and loved ones. At the time of her passing, she was a resident of Clearwater, Florida, Linda also lived in Smithtown, NY, Southampton, NY and Palm Harbor, FL. She was born in Baldwin, Long Island to Louis and Anna (Santamaria) deBottari. She attended SUNY Brockport, graduated from Adelphi University, received her Masters from Bowling Green State University and was awarded a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from New York University. She also was a certified paralegal from George Washington University. She held certifications in Administration and Supervision and Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She chaired many prestigious professional boards and was a mentor and a role model to many as a private counselor and Guidance Counselor and Director of Guidance at Smithtown School District. She received countless awards including NYSCA National Counselor of the Year. A champion for human and animal rights, she fought diligently for justice and spoke for those without voices. When you needed help she was always the person to go to. A generous philanthropist and supporter of various causes and organizations, she gave her time, her expertise and her courage. As Co-President of Pasco NOW, she ferociously championed the rights of women and girls. With Irene, she traveled around the world savoring different cultures and philosophies. She loved gardening and had a 'secret garden' with a memorial path and extraordinary Trumpet Tree at Regency Oaks of Clearwater. She was an accomplished pianist and had her piano by her side from the age of 10 to the end of her life. She cherished animals of every kind and was a tireless advocate for them. She loved the ocean and sailing and going fast. She lived an exemplary life and leaves a tremendous void. In her own words,"Life has been more than I dreamed. I have loved, I have won and I have lost, I have have fallen and I have gotten up. Success was achieved in my profession and in my goals. By helping others I have known happiness." Donations in Linda's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Pinellas.

