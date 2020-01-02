Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda DYKES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DYKES, Linda (Medley) 77, passed into the arms of Jesus on December 29, 2019 with her family at her side. Linda was born on August 18, 1942 in Tampa and resided in Sydney. She was a graduate of Turkey Creek High School and attended the University of South Florida. Linda was a homemaker and devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Robert and her parents, Willard and Merlie Mae Medley, she is survived by her husband of 57 years, Marvin; daughters, Sherri (Roger) Dawson of Sydney and Monica Falco of Valrico; her sister, Carol Robinson of Madeira Beach; and grandchildren, Anastasia Dawson of Riverview, Alexander Dawson of Sydney, and Gabrielle Falco of Valrico. A visitation followed by a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church building fund in Linda's memory.

DYKES, Linda (Medley) 77, passed into the arms of Jesus on December 29, 2019 with her family at her side. Linda was born on August 18, 1942 in Tampa and resided in Sydney. She was a graduate of Turkey Creek High School and attended the University of South Florida. Linda was a homemaker and devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Robert and her parents, Willard and Merlie Mae Medley, she is survived by her husband of 57 years, Marvin; daughters, Sherri (Roger) Dawson of Sydney and Monica Falco of Valrico; her sister, Carol Robinson of Madeira Beach; and grandchildren, Anastasia Dawson of Riverview, Alexander Dawson of Sydney, and Gabrielle Falco of Valrico. A visitation followed by a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church building fund in Linda's memory. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close