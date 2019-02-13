FAINO, Linda (Baty)
age 69, of Brandon, FL, passed away on February 11, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1949 in Newport, AR. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Louise Baty; son, Eddie Britt; brothers, Lanny and Herbert Baty; and sister, Barbara Shivers. She is survived by her sons, Richard Britt and Joey Faino; sisters, Glenda Butler and Kathy Tennyson; her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many other family members and friends. Linda is loved and will be missed by all, especially her best friend and husband, John Faino. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd., Lakeland, FL. Visitation will be from 12-1 pm, service will begin at 1 pm. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at:
Lakelandfuneralhome.com
Lakeland Funeral Home Crematory
2125 S. Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019