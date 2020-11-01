FAIR, Linda Walsh 83, of Manteo, NC and formerly of Clearwater Beach, FL passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Peak Resources, in Nags Head, NC. She was born in Elwood, IN on November 6 1936, daughter of Reverend William Walsh and Zelpha DeLawter Walsh. She is survived by her daughter, Kris Fair, of Manteo, NC; and her son, Scott Fair and wife Phyllis; and grandson, Fisher of Whitefish, MT. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Donald Fair; and her sisters, Doris Peacock, Enid Liggett, and Donna Steele Covel. Please view full obituary and express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com