1/1
Linda FAIR
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAIR, Linda Walsh 83, of Manteo, NC and formerly of Clearwater Beach, FL passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Peak Resources, in Nags Head, NC. She was born in Elwood, IN on November 6 1936, daughter of Reverend William Walsh and Zelpha DeLawter Walsh. She is survived by her daughter, Kris Fair, of Manteo, NC; and her son, Scott Fair and wife Phyllis; and grandson, Fisher of Whitefish, MT. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Donald Fair; and her sisters, Doris Peacock, Enid Liggett, and Donna Steele Covel. Please view full obituary and express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallop Funeral Services
6917 S Croatan Hwy
Nags Head, NC 27959
(252) 449-8695
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved