Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda GONZALEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GONZALEZ, Linda Kay 55, formerly of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully March 29, 2020, in Austin, TX, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born May 9 in San Antonio TX, she was the adopted daughter of Dr. Joe and Jane Gonzalez. She is survived by parents; her sisters, Lisa Gonzalez Bradley and Laura Gonzalez Hamburg; her nephews Christopher Bradley and Matthew Hamburg; and niece, Rebecca Hamburg. Linda was a graduate of Northeast High School and Florida State University where she majored in Studio Art. After college she moved to Athens, GA to further her education. After several years she moved back to St. Petersburg where she decided to search for her biological family and ended up moving to Austin, Texas to be near them. She is survived by her birth mom, Mary Martin; her sisters, Celeste Martin and Yvette Martin Smith; her brother, Jim Martin; and her nieces, Haley and Rain Smith. She worked for many years as a caregiver to those who required special assistance. She shared her love of singing by constantly performing where she often sang harmony and back up. She will be missed by all who loved and cherished her for her sense of humor, her musical talent, her friendship and compassionate heart. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their condolences, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Austin Hospice or to an organization of the donor's choice in her name.

GONZALEZ, Linda Kay 55, formerly of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully March 29, 2020, in Austin, TX, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born May 9 in San Antonio TX, she was the adopted daughter of Dr. Joe and Jane Gonzalez. She is survived by parents; her sisters, Lisa Gonzalez Bradley and Laura Gonzalez Hamburg; her nephews Christopher Bradley and Matthew Hamburg; and niece, Rebecca Hamburg. Linda was a graduate of Northeast High School and Florida State University where she majored in Studio Art. After college she moved to Athens, GA to further her education. After several years she moved back to St. Petersburg where she decided to search for her biological family and ended up moving to Austin, Texas to be near them. She is survived by her birth mom, Mary Martin; her sisters, Celeste Martin and Yvette Martin Smith; her brother, Jim Martin; and her nieces, Haley and Rain Smith. She worked for many years as a caregiver to those who required special assistance. She shared her love of singing by constantly performing where she often sang harmony and back up. She will be missed by all who loved and cherished her for her sense of humor, her musical talent, her friendship and compassionate heart. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their condolences, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Austin Hospice or to an organization of the donor's choice in her name. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.