HALEY, Linda J. 77, of Odessa, FL, a devoted Christian, went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Donald; son, Rob Haley (Suzanne); daughter, Cheryl Ptolomey (Mark); her grandchildren, Spenser, Lauren, Julia, Connor and Jack; great-grandchildren, Jack, Hunter and Louis; other loving family members. Funeral service will take place on Friday, November 29, at 2 pm, at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave. Tampa, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019