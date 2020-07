HARE, Linda Kay died July 1, 2020. Linda is survived by her three siblings, George E. Hare Jr., Terry L. Hare, and Randy L. Hare Sr.; daughter, Brittney L. Laroche; grandchildren; and family. She was second generation born and raised in St. Petersburg. She had a huge spirit and will be loved and missed by many. Private celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks.



