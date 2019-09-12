Linda Jeske Vannetta

Service Information
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL
33604
(813)-932-6157
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
View Map
Obituary
JESKE VANNETTA, Linda J. 76, of Tampa, passed away September 7, 2019. She is now at rest in Heaven. She is survived by her sons, Christopher D. Jeske (Kathleen) and Michael J. Jeske (Luisa); daughter, Veronica Lorenzo (Dennis); grandchildren, Sheena M. Jeske Turknett (John), Fallon Jeske De Vour (Adam), Luke A. Jeske, Nicholas J. Jeske, Matthew and Cece; and great-grandchildren, Myles, Shiyanne, Marissa, and Liam as well as her stepchildren, Buck, Dennis, Patrick, Mike, Patricia, and Mark. She was predeceased by her first husband, Ronald D. Jeske and second husband, Thomas D. Vannetta, parents, Joseph and Cecelia Cianci and her sister, Patricia Besch-Kenny. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, September 14 from 2-3 pm with Celebration of Life at 3 pm, at the funeral home, 1602 W. Waters Avenue, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to www.inclusionproject.org. Swilley F.H. (813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019
