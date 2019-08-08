Linda KEENE

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Geo & Jan Cleotelis
  • "Dear Mrs. Rodriguez, Im so sorry for the loss of your..."
    - Michelle Rubio
  • "Dear David, So sorry for your loved wife, mother and..."
    - Michelle Rubio/ and Family Rubio
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Obituary
KEENE, Linda 59, of Tampa, passed away August 2, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, David; beloved daughters, Andrea (Matt) Russell and Emily Keene; her grandchildren, Dylan and Anna. Linda is also survived by her mother, Loretta; her sister, Karen (Victor) Martinez; and brother Ronny (Thia) Rodriguez. She was predeceased by her father, Mario Rodriguez. She was a homemaker for her family and raised two beautiful daughters. Linda had a zest for life and an amazing sense of humor. She loved her family and friends. Linda graduated from USF with a bachelor's degree in finance. Linda's favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, beach vacations, and cross stitching. Services will be held at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618, on Sunday, August 11; Visitation is at 2 pm, followed by a Memorial Service at 3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Funeral Home Details