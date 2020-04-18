KILCULLEN, Linda 71, of Crystal River, FL passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital. She was born March 6, 1949 in Tampa, FL and came here five years ago from there. She was of the Catholic Faith. Linda was a retired assistant administrator with the Hillsborough County Public School System. She had worked with special needs students at the Caminiti Exceptional Center. She is survived by her husband, James M. Kilcullen III; her son, James M. Kilcullen IV; a daughter, Kerry Kilcullen; her grandson, Michael Olson Kilcullen; sister, Ann Avdan (Tyfun); and her sister-in-law, Maryann Sine. Private graveside services are at Fountains Memorial Park. Arrangements are provided by Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020