KUCHTA, Linda S. (DeGroot) 67, of Palmyra, PA, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1952, in Grand Rapids, MI, daughter of the late Robert P. and Betty Jane (Stoddard) DeGroot. Linda was kind, compassionate and giving. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games, reading, gardening, crafting/card making, volunteering, and being a Girl Scout troop leader. She loved working with children and spending time with her granddaughter, Katie. Linda is survived by her husband, Robert M. Kuchta; beloved granddaughter, Kaitlyn Riley Kuchta of Hummelstown, PA; sister, Teri DeGroot of Tampa, FL; brothers, David DeGroot (Shirley) and Tom DeGroot (Jane), both of St. Petersburg, FL, and daughter-in-law, Amanda Riley of Hummelstown. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to her granddaughter, Kaitlyn's education fund payable to "Laura C. Kuchta Memorial Fund," c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 27 Ridge Road, Hershey, PA 17033. For full obituary and to share condolences please visit www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019