McCARREN, Linda 72, formerly of Largo, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 at Hospice in Virginia Beach, VA. Known for her infectious laugh and smile, Linda loved her family beyond words. She came to Florida in her early 20s from Tennessee and owned a beauty salon, then worked at Diagnostic Clinic until 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Wiltfong (JD) and son, Paul McCarren both of Virginia; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-love, Mary Lu Zangara (Phil) of Seminole; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Services will be held at a later date in Florida. www.grahamfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
