McMAHON, Linda M. 76, of Holiday, died June 30, 2020 with her children by her side. She was a loving mother to Thomas and his wife, Veronica, Daniel, Caroline and her husband, Tony, and Sean. She had two grandsons, Shane and Marcus and three step-granddaughters whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas and her son, Kevin Barry. Dobies FH/Holiday



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store