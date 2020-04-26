MOULTON, Linda Sue 70, passed away peacefully at home April 21, 2020. Mrs. Moulton is preceded in death by her mother, Birdie Sue Emery and her father, Hampton Smith. She is survived by her husband, Joseph E. Moulton; son, Dr. Jason (Samantha) Stringer; daughter, Eve (Marty) Martin; grandchildren, Amelia Stringer, Owen Stringer and Tripp Martin; a sister, Deborah Renaud; a brother, Randall Vickers; and seven nieces and nephews. Linda touched many lives and she will be missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the . A memorial service has been tentatively scheduled for her birthday, September 4, of this year. Details will be forthcoming. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bayview Fisher-Pou Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020