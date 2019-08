MURPHY, Linda (VanNote) 70, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away at home August 9, 2019 from progressive supranuclear palsy. Linda is survived by her husband, David; two sons, Shawn (Diana) and Brian (Carol); a brother, Donald Jr.; a sister, Barbara (Bill); and four grandchildren, Evan, Talley, Michael, and Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Jean VanNote. She was a dedicated RN at All Children's Hospital and Hospice for a total of 33 years and always had a smile. If you knew her, you loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held at Anderson McQueen Sunday, August 25, at 2 pm with reception to follow at the Murphy Residence (casual dress please). Donations in her name can be made to www.CurePSP.org or the Florida Sun coast Hospice.