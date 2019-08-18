MURPHY, Linda (VanNote) 70, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away at home August 9, 2019 from progressive supranuclear palsy. Linda is survived by her husband, David; two sons, Shawn (Diana) and Brian (Carol); a brother, Donald Jr.; a sister, Barbara (Bill); and four grandchildren, Evan, Talley, Michael, and Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Jean VanNote. She was a dedicated RN at All Children's Hospital and Hospice for a total of 33 years and always had a smile. If you knew her, you loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held at Anderson McQueen Sunday, August 25, at 2 pm with reception to follow at the Murphy Residence (casual dress please). Donations in her name can be made to www.CurePSP.org or the Florida Sun coast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019