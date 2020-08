OCHS, Linda Sue (Jones) U.S. Army (Ret.) 66, of St Petersburg, passed away August 10, 2020 at Oak Manor Health- care of complications from Parkinson's. Linda is survived by her brothers, Gary and Wayne, along with other family and friends. She was a 1972 graduate of St. Petersburg High School and proudly served 28 years in the U.S. Army. She loved her two cats; and dog, Lady. She will be missed by all. National Cremation Society



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store