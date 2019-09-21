Linda Payton

Service Information
Royal Palm Funeral Chapel & Memorial Parks
2600 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL
33702
(727)-577-0599
Obituary
PAYTON, Linda (Sweet, Drevitson) died Sept. 13, 2019. Born in Augusta, GA to Dan and Betsy Bowles (deceased), she moved to St. Petersburg July 10, 1961. She lived in Treasure Island from 1978 to 2000. She and her late husband, Bob Sweet, owned the V.I.P. Lounge and Mexican restaurant together. She is survived by daughter, Michelle Cheney of St. Petersburg; son, Russell Drevitson of Pinellas Park; son, Mark Bowles of Martinez, GA; and brother, Dan Bowles of Martinez, GA. She was a medical secretary for the college of Georgia, legal secretary with Parker and Battaglia, and retired from ownership of the V.I.P. Lounge in 2000. All services are private. Royal Palm North Funeral Ch.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 21, 2019
