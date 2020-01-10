RICHARDS, Linda (Benjamin) 66, passed away December 26, 2019 surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in Bradenton, FL, Linda was a Guidance Counselor for Hillsborough County Schools for 43 years, with the last 24 at Lithia Springs Elementary. Linda embodied hope, light, and happiness and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and pets. She leaves behind her husband J. L. Richards; sister, Joy Benjamin Zerivitz (Don); grandchildren, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A memorial service will be held January 13, 1:45 pm at Center Place Fine Arts in Brandon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda's memory to Lithia Springs Elementary School (813-744-8016) or at .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020