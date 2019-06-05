|
JACKMAN, Linda Rose
79, of Largo, passed away May 31, 2019. Linda started her teaching career with special needs students in Massachusetts and later was a tutor and member of the Literacy Council. She was always helping others. She was an avid crossword puzzler who enjoyed spending time with her family. Linda was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church and a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, and she is survived by her sons, Kevin (Melissa), and Shawn (Robin); grandchildren, Kevin, Craig, Casey, and Kaylin. She will be missed dearly.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 5, 2019