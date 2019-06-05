Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
(727) 559-7793
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Jackman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Rose Jackman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Rose Jackman Obituary
JACKMAN, Linda Rose

79, of Largo, passed away May 31, 2019. Linda started her teaching career with special needs students in Massachusetts and later was a tutor and member of the Literacy Council. She was always helping others. She was an avid crossword puzzler who enjoyed spending time with her family. Linda was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church and a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, and she is survived by her sons, Kevin (Melissa), and Shawn (Robin); grandchildren, Kevin, Craig, Casey, and Kaylin. She will be missed dearly.

ALife Tribute Funeral Care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
Download Now