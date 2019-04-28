Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Shepard ORCHARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORCHARD, Linda Shepard



of St Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home under Hospice care after a long battle with cancer. Her family was by her side. She is predeceased by her parents, Lloyd Linwood Shepard and Pearl Bushey Shepard and brother-in-law, Larry Stier. Survivors include her husband, Peter Orchard; sisters, Debbie (Gary) VanDyck and Jeanne Stier of North Carolina. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Jeffrey Orchard (Penney Lurie) and mother-in-law, Madge Orchard of Maine; nephews, Jeffry (Stacy) Holmes and Scott (Kelly) Holmes and their families from North Carolina; aunts in Florida and Minnesota; many cousins in Florida and Minnesota and elsewhere and many dear friends. Linda was born Oct 30, 1945 in Duluth, MN. She worked for

ORCHARD, Linda Shepardof St Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home under Hospice care after a long battle with cancer. Her family was by her side. She is predeceased by her parents, Lloyd Linwood Shepard and Pearl Bushey Shepard and brother-in-law, Larry Stier. Survivors include her husband, Peter Orchard; sisters, Debbie (Gary) VanDyck and Jeanne Stier of North Carolina. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Jeffrey Orchard (Penney Lurie) and mother-in-law, Madge Orchard of Maine; nephews, Jeffry (Stacy) Holmes and Scott (Kelly) Holmes and their families from North Carolina; aunts in Florida and Minnesota; many cousins in Florida and Minnesota and elsewhere and many dear friends. Linda was born Oct 30, 1945 in Duluth, MN. She worked for NASA at Cape Canaveral during the Apollo missions and met many of the astronauts during that exciting time. She later worked in Houston, TX for a large law firm, then moved back to Florida and worked at other law firms before starting a 20 year career at Temple Beth-El in South Pasadena, FL. By the time she retired in 2013, she had made many wonderful friends among her co-workers and the congregants. Linda was a loving, patient, calm, caring, and forgiving soul and she will be missed. Please consider donations in Linda's name to Suncoast Hospice, , or your favorite animal shelter. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NASA Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.