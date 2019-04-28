ORCHARD, Linda Shepard
of St Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home under Hospice care after a long battle with cancer. Her family was by her side. She is predeceased by her parents, Lloyd Linwood Shepard and Pearl Bushey Shepard and brother-in-law, Larry Stier. Survivors include her husband, Peter Orchard; sisters, Debbie (Gary) VanDyck and Jeanne Stier of North Carolina. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Jeffrey Orchard (Penney Lurie) and mother-in-law, Madge Orchard of Maine; nephews, Jeffry (Stacy) Holmes and Scott (Kelly) Holmes and their families from North Carolina; aunts in Florida and Minnesota; many cousins in Florida and Minnesota and elsewhere and many dear friends. Linda was born Oct 30, 1945 in Duluth, MN. She worked for NASA at Cape Canaveral during the Apollo missions and met many of the astronauts during that exciting time. She later worked in Houston, TX for a large law firm, then moved back to Florida and worked at other law firms before starting a 20 year career at Temple Beth-El in South Pasadena, FL. By the time she retired in 2013, she had made many wonderful friends among her co-workers and the congregants. Linda was a loving, patient, calm, caring, and forgiving soul and she will be missed. Please consider donations in Linda's name to Suncoast Hospice, , or your favorite animal shelter.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019