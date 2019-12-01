STAGER, Linda 70, of Tampa, passed away November 27, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Alan Stager; daughter, Tammy Fiers; son, Dennis Tipton; brothers, Ronald, Gary, John, Robert, and Richard Mead; sister, Clara; and grandchildren, Deanna, Meghan, Nathan, Tyler, and Kala; brother-in-law, George A. (Colette) Stager II; nephew, George A Stager III; niece, Catherine Stager, all of Troy, MI. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. Burial will take place at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, Largo with a graveside service scheduled 10 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Please view our online guest book at: www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019