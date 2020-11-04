1/
Linda TANNER
TANNER, Linda Armstrong 72, of New Port Richey died October 29, 2020 of complications due to Covid. She is survived by her sons, Stephen A. and Scott Tanner; daughters, Stacy Tanner and Lori Haulton; son-in-law, Joe Haulton; grandchildren, Jory, Katy, and Lucy Haulton; siblings, Larry Armstrong and Peggy Armstrong; and many loving family members and friends. She was born in Decatur, Illinois and moved to Florida in 1960. She later met Frank Tanner to whom she was married for 29 years. She was passionate about her career as an instructional assistant with the Pasco County School system. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, teacher, wife, grandmother, colleague and friend. Please find the details about her celebration of life online at the Dobies Funeral Home website. http://dobiesfuneralhome.com/obit.php Dobies F. H./Holiday

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
