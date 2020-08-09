ESPOSITO, Lindsay Grace born February 28, 1986, at Bayfront Medical Hospital, St. Petersburg, Florida passed away after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Despite her illness and pain, Lindsay was always positive and brought joy to others. Lindsay, 34, was continually surrounded by loving family members. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister and aunt. Lindsay's laughter and her loving, caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her mother, Kim Esposito; her father, Craig Blevins; her Nana, Florence Esposito; her aunt, Carrie Esposito; and her uncle, Michael Esposito. She is also survived by her brothers and sister-in law (sister), Jonathan, Jeremy, and Taylor Blevins; her niece, Parker; her grandmother, Georgine Needham; her uncles Kurt and Franklin, as well as numerous other family members and friends whom she loved dearly. Her second family included the team of doctors, nurses, healers and friends who cared and prayed for her daily, you know who you are, she loved you and is so grateful to each of you. Lindsay was a beautiful, generous and compassionate person who touched the lives of everyone she met. Her smile would immediately light up your soul. She was passionate about Harry Potter, and always an out of the box thinker, was a proclaimed hybrid of the Gryffindor and Ravenclaw houses; her Dad lovingly called her a "Griffenclaw". Her favorite creature was the Phoenix, a mythological bird, that dies in flames and quickly arises and is reborn from its ashes. Lindsay also loved Disney and all things Orlando and visited as often as she could. If you met Lindsay and did not like or know of Harry Potter, she would try not to hold it against you; but, ultimately, she would somehow change your mind. Her grit and determination inspired us daily, she was and always will be our hero. Lindsay was passionate about education and a graduate of the University of South Florida. She adored all animals, especially horses, Great Danes and of course, her Bailey and Izzy. She loved to read and help others. Lindsay was one of God's angels on earth. It was Lindsay's bravery, courage, strength and sense of humor that forever changed our lives and carried us through the most difficult times. She was a person of faith who has now gone to be with our Lord and joins her grandfather and numerous friends and family members. Darling, precious Lindsay, our lives will never be complete without you. SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com