Linnea FRYER

Obituary
FRYER, Linnea Cope 84 died August 12, 2019. She and her family moved to Clearwater in 1946 and she graduated from Clearwater High School in 1953. Linnea married a classmate, John Fryer. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on November 8. She was a devoted, gentle, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband; a brother and sister; four children; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, plus two on the way. Linnea was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. Services will be held by her family at a later date. National Cremation
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019
