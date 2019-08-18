FRYER, Linnea Cope 84 died August 12, 2019. She and her family moved to Clearwater in 1946 and she graduated from Clearwater High School in 1953. Linnea married a classmate, John Fryer. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on November 8. She was a devoted, gentle, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband; a brother and sister; four children; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, plus two on the way. Linnea was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. Services will be held by her family at a later date. National Cremation
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019