Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel GARCIA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARCIA, Lionel Born April 25, 1940 in Key West, went to be with his Savior April 15, 2020. Accepting Christ later in life, he loved Jesus our Lord and was a member of Idlewild Baptist Church. He professed his conversion by being baptized in the River Jordan. He was the beloved husband of Gail Holly for 30 years; the devoted father of Adrianne Garcia-Azpeitia (Kenny); grandfather of Emerson Garcia and Hali, Nico and Jax Azpeitia. Besides others in Tampa Bay, he leaves a large family in Miami and Key West and many good friends that go back to his early school days. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eduardo "Curi" and Angela Garcia and former wife, Norma. He was the light for many, always there to help those in need. A graduate of Jefferson High School and UT, he was the former Regional Administrator of the Florida Parole Commission. Most of all he was devoted to and loved his family. He had a passion for traveling, having visited 70 countries. Graveside services in Key West and a Life Celebration in Tampa will be held at a later date.

GARCIA, Lionel Born April 25, 1940 in Key West, went to be with his Savior April 15, 2020. Accepting Christ later in life, he loved Jesus our Lord and was a member of Idlewild Baptist Church. He professed his conversion by being baptized in the River Jordan. He was the beloved husband of Gail Holly for 30 years; the devoted father of Adrianne Garcia-Azpeitia (Kenny); grandfather of Emerson Garcia and Hali, Nico and Jax Azpeitia. Besides others in Tampa Bay, he leaves a large family in Miami and Key West and many good friends that go back to his early school days. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eduardo "Curi" and Angela Garcia and former wife, Norma. He was the light for many, always there to help those in need. A graduate of Jefferson High School and UT, he was the former Regional Administrator of the Florida Parole Commission. Most of all he was devoted to and loved his family. He had a passion for traveling, having visited 70 countries. Graveside services in Key West and a Life Celebration in Tampa will be held at a later date. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close