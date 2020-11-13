1/1
Lisa ADAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADAMS, Lisa K. 58, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2020. She will be forever missed by her loving mother, Jessie Woody Hill; brother, Marlon Hill; uncle, Laurie Woody Jr. (Helen); aunt, Bertha Woody; cousins, Daniel Paulk, Robert James Woody (Marsha), Yvette Baptiste (Neil), Jeannie Woody; dear friend, Michael Roberson and a host of family and friends. A memorial service with be held on Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home in St. Petersburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved