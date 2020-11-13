ADAMS, Lisa K. 58, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2020. She will be forever missed by her loving mother, Jessie Woody Hill; brother, Marlon Hill; uncle, Laurie Woody Jr. (Helen); aunt, Bertha Woody; cousins, Daniel Paulk, Robert James Woody (Marsha), Yvette Baptiste (Neil), Jeannie Woody; dear friend, Michael Roberson and a host of family and friends. A memorial service with be held on Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home in St. Petersburg.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2020.