PATTON, Lisa Barry
45, of Tampa, passed away February 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Christopher S. Patton. Lisa is survived by her son, Gregory Armand Patton; parents, James and Sharon Barry; father-in-law, Don Patton; grandmother of Christopher, Joy Rucker; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of both, Lisa and Christopher's life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 3 pm at Blount and Curry Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa FL 33610. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019