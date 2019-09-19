DANIELS-BOYD, Lisa Ann "Lady Bug" 57, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Sept. 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Gregory L. Boyd; sons, John H. Daniels, George B. Ford Jr, and Antwann D. Ford; stepchild- ren, Ryan Boyd and Jennifer Boyd; sister, Louvonia Williams; brother, Daniel Daniels; 19 grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 20, 3-8 pm at Lawson Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 am, at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 3544 21st Ave. South. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019