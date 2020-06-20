LENSMYER, Lisa M. Courville 61, of Largo, FL, earned her wings on June 11, 2020. She was born November 11, 1959 in New Orleans, LA and loved everything about her birth city. She was an adamant fan of the New Orleans Saints and loved Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest and Cajun Food-especially boiled crabs. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for friends and family. She was outgoing, loved to travel and never met a stranger. She will be remembered most for her kind, caring and loving nature. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Courville-Taylor; mother, Shirley Burkhart Courville; and father, Colun Courville. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, William Lensmyer; nephew, Spenser Courville-Taylor; sister, Barbara Courville Longbotham; niece, Sherry Longbotham; great-nieces, Brooke and Darian; and brother-in-law, George Taylor. Services are pending and will be held when Covid restrictions are lifted.



