Lisa MANIATAKOS

MANIATAKOS, Lisa Christine 61, of Pinellas Park, Florida passed away June 9, 2020. She was born January 20, 1959 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Elmo Chiavarini and Ellen (Fronrath) Dittmer. Lisa is survived by her husband, Pete Maniatakos; daughter, Jennifer Christini; sons, Scott and Jason Bouvrette; and grandchildren, Jaiden and Emman-uelle. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff at E. James Reese Funeral Home
