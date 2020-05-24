ODOM, Lisa Michelle Kinzy lost her battle Friday morning, May 15, 2020 with cancer at the young age of 53. Known as "Michelle", she was one of the sweetest, most loving souls to grace this earth. God has ended her suffering and welcomed her home to be with our formerly lost loved ones. Michelle was a proud, retired booking clerk of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. She was a rescue and rehab enthusiast for orphaned and injured animals. She has helped so many animals and individuals in need. Michelle loved music, singing, and playing guitar. She will always be dearly loved. Michelle is survived by husband, Gene Odom; son, John Sherman; sister, Barbara Kinzy; father, Bobby Kinzy; niece, Krystal Tascione; stepdaughter, Amanda Odom; extended family members of the Conkles; and several friends. She will be missed more than words could ever say. A celebration of life will be announced soon. Please send any voluntary donations to a Cancer foundation of your choice. .



