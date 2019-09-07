Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa PETTIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETTIS, Lisa Noelle passed away Sept. 1, 2019. Lisa was born in Southfield, MI Dec. 25, 1965. She graduated from UCF with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education and she taught fourth grade in Orlando for many years. She took a break from teaching and had a successful career as a realtor in Orlando before moving to Largo in 2007. She was a preschool teacher at Faith Community Church for several years before starting at Orange Grove Elementary School in 2016. Lisa was a Pre-K teacher with Orange Grove Elementary at the time of her passing. Lisa was a devoted and dedicated mother, daughter and teacher. She is survived by her mother, Irene Pettis of Clearwater and her daughters, Lauren (17) and Katherine (15) Doyle of Largo. Lisa touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sept. 7, 2019 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 11501 Walker, Seminole, FL at 1 pm.

PETTIS, Lisa Noelle passed away Sept. 1, 2019. Lisa was born in Southfield, MI Dec. 25, 1965. She graduated from UCF with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education and she taught fourth grade in Orlando for many years. She took a break from teaching and had a successful career as a realtor in Orlando before moving to Largo in 2007. She was a preschool teacher at Faith Community Church for several years before starting at Orange Grove Elementary School in 2016. Lisa was a Pre-K teacher with Orange Grove Elementary at the time of her passing. Lisa was a devoted and dedicated mother, daughter and teacher. She is survived by her mother, Irene Pettis of Clearwater and her daughters, Lauren (17) and Katherine (15) Doyle of Largo. Lisa touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sept. 7, 2019 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 11501 Walker, Seminole, FL at 1 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 7, 2019

