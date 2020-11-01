RAUSCHERT, Lisa Nichole With deep sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Lisa Nichole Rauschert October 4, 2020. Lisa was born in Conroe, Texas August 7, 1983. She is survived by her husband, Marcos; their daughter, Charleigh; mother, Donna Ponick; father, William Rauschert, (Carolyn Agosta); sister, Shannon Quinn; brother, Nicholas Ponick; grandmother, Marguerite Rauschert; mother and father-in-law, Lisa and Allan Martin, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Carl Rauschert. Lisa graduated from Riverview High School, Riverview, Florida in 2001. She continued her studies at University of South Florida, Tampa, where she received her BA in Criminology. She was married May 17, 2008. In 2010, pregnant with her daughter, Lisa and her husband moved to Laredo, Texas for her husband's career in the federal government. Lisa was known for her kind, gentle heart. She loved deeply. She was a sweetheart. Her daughter, Charleigh, was her greatest treasure. She truly loved being a mom. Her love of animals was apparent with her many cats and her dog, Shadow. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. An avid reader, she had a great appreciation for a good book. From an early age, Lisa loved her time at the Rauschert family cottage in Arcadia, Michigan. She treasured the time spent under the skies viewing the stars, watching fireworks, enjoying beach bonfires, and ending her day listening to the crashing waves of Lake Michigan. The summer visits to Arcadia were filled with cherished time with family, especially her grandpa and grandma. Lisa will be buried with her grandfather and great-grandmother in Arcadia, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please send donations for her daughter's college fund at Ugift529.com
, code R8H-R1F. Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arcadia, Michigan November 21, 2020.