made her transition in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. She was 43. Lisa was born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, and in the words of our beloved Rev. Temple Hayes, "If you want to get to Heaven, you have to go through Saint Petersburg." Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Edward "Bud" Trafford and is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Trafford; brothers, Joseph Edward Trafford and James Peter Trafford; and sisters, Janie Marie Trafford and Laurie Mae Trafford. Lisa loved her nieces and nephews endlessly, she loved being an aunt and the kids adored her. Lisa was an active member at First Unity Spiritual Campus of St. Petersburg; she volunteered as a prayer chaplain, worked with the preschoolers of Unity, and was a member of the Happy Dancers on campus. She was involved with many endeavors over the years at First Unity. Lisa gave tirelessly, always giving way more than she had in every area of her life. Lisa is so very much loved, and life will not be the same without her smile, hugs, and wisdom. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at First Unity of St. Petersburg, Sunday, March 10 at 4 pm. A Dance Party in her honor will follow in LaGattuta Hall directly after the service. Please send flowers directly to First Unity, 460 46th Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703.Please visit the guestbook at:



