Lissa Lou Witt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lissa Lou Witt.
Obituary
Send Flowers

WITT, Lissa Lou 82, of Tampa, Florida passed away January 10, 2020. Born in the city of Tampa August 7, 1937, she was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church of the Carrollwood area. She was a graduate of the Academy of Holy Names in Tampa. Lissa Lou retired as the Volunteer Coordinator at St. Joseph's Women Hospital. Her daughter, Melissa Witt and a sister, Sue Sykes precede her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories a son, Byron C. Witt (Susan), along with two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held March 15, 2020 at 12:30 pm at St. Paul Catholic Church of Tampa. Florida Mortuary
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.