WITT, Lissa Lou 82, of Tampa, Florida passed away January 10, 2020. Born in the city of Tampa August 7, 1937, she was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church of the Carrollwood area. She was a graduate of the Academy of Holy Names in Tampa. Lissa Lou retired as the Volunteer Coordinator at St. Joseph's Women Hospital. Her daughter, Melissa Witt and a sister, Sue Sykes precede her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories a son, Byron C. Witt (Susan), along with two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held March 15, 2020 at 12:30 pm at St. Paul Catholic Church of Tampa. Florida Mortuary
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020