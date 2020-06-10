Lizabeth JOHNSTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSTON, Lizabeth 85, of Lutz, FL rejoined the Lord Friday, June 5, 2020. She was prede-ceased by her husband, Robert Johnston. She will be missed by her loving family, Debbie (Paul), Tim (Rhonda), Jill (Joanne), Evan, and Janice (Robert). Liz adored her nine grandchildren, 13 great-grand-children, and her beloved dog, Jackie. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 13, at 11 am, immediate family only. Please join us Online Streaming at: https://www.youtube.com/bayhopechurch/liveIn lieu of flowers, donations Bay Hope Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL 34655
(727) 376-7824
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved