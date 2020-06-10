JOHNSTON, Lizabeth 85, of Lutz, FL rejoined the Lord Friday, June 5, 2020. She was prede-ceased by her husband, Robert Johnston. She will be missed by her loving family, Debbie (Paul), Tim (Rhonda), Jill (Joanne), Evan, and Janice (Robert). Liz adored her nine grandchildren, 13 great-grand-children, and her beloved dog, Jackie. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 13, at 11 am, immediate family only. Please join us Online Streaming at: https://www.youtube.com/bayhopechurch/liveIn lieu of flowers, donations Bay Hope Church.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.