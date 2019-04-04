RICHARDSON, Lizette L.
|
54, of St. Petersburg passed away March 26, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Mae Richardson; daughters, Lanikkita Harris, and Marquita Brown; sons, Landerick Coley and Cortez Simmons; brothers, Dana Brown, Wymon Pitts, Jr. and Waymon Pitts; sisters, Latesha and Tiffany Kirksey, Zena and Tonya Pitts; 12 grandchildren; companion, Leroy Bradley, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service Saturday, April 6, 11 am at 10th St. Church of God 207 10th St. N.
