LUMPKIN, Lizzie Mae age 92, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home on January 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Delores Johnson; her sons, Robert Johnson, Fred and Willie Lumpkin; sister, Katie Mack; two brothers, James Wallace and Joe Wallace; 26 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday 3-8 pm, with a Funeral service on Saturday, February 8, 1 pm at Traveler's Rest Baptist Church, 2183 22nd Avenue S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020