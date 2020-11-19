EDWARDS, Lloyd Geoffrey loving husband and devoted father of two, passed away at age 76 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Jeff was born on September 4, 1944 in St. Paul, MN, to Lloyd Gideon and Audrey Louise (Davy) Edwards. A graduate of Cretin High School, Jeff studied mathematics and computer science at the University of Minnesota, earning a Master's degree. He married Joyce Anne Anderson July 30, 1966, and the couple had two children, Max and Corey. Jeff was a software engineer and followed his career to Tampa, FL, where the couple raised their children and Joyce pursued her career in speech pathology. Jeff was an avid runner who kept meticulous logs that reflected his travels and the developments of his family. He was a gifted, whimsical pianist, a lover of the arts and a supporter of animal welfare concerns. He often shared his amusement at the certainties and absurdities of life to great affect. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd; and his mother, Audrey; as well as his brother, Keith; and sister, Shirley. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, Max and Corey; sisters, Karen and Anita; and brothers, Kent and John. No in-person memorial is planned at this time; flowers may be sent to 1265 Belmont Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125.



