LUEBKING, Lloyd J. "Jim" 91, of Seminole, born in Bensenville, IL, passed away Aug. 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; sister, Marilyn (Reid); brothers, Erwin (Jenny), George, Barney (Gert) and Lenny; and his beloved Whitey. He is survived by son, William (Vincent Giordano); son, George; brother, Warren; sisters-in-law, Sylvia and Maryann (Midge); and many nieces and nephews. Gathering of family and friends, Friday, Aug. 30, 5-7 pm, at National Cremation Society, 4945 East Bay Drive, Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Suncoast Hospice (suncoasthospice .org/online-donations/).
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019